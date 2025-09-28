Olave hauled in three of six targets for 20 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-19 defeat versus the Bills.

Olave logged his first touchdown of the season with a three-yard scoring grab in the third quarter. This was the silver lining, as he posted season lows in catches, targets and yards, while the Saints had more rushing attempts (34) than passing attempts (28) for the first time this season. Olave also threw an interception on his first career passing attempt. The fifth-year wideout tried to hit quarterback Spencer Rattler on a Philly Special-style trick play in the red zone, but the Bills sniffed out the play and picked it off to end the second quarter. Olave has shown good PPR value through four weeks, averaging 6.5 catches on 10.5 targets per game, but he's yet to record over 57 receiving yards in any contest. He'll look to record double-digit targets for the fourth time this season during New Orleans' next game versus the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5.