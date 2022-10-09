Olave sustained a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Olave picked up the injury when his head hit the turf hard as he was tackled by a Seattle defender on a third-quarter touchdown. His final Week 5 line will read four catches for 54 yards and the score on six targets. With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) inactive and Deonte Harty (foot) leaving this contest as well, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood are the Saints' healthy wide receivers.
