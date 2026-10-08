Olave (rest/foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Saints held a walkthrough Wednesday, during which Olave logged a rest day. As of Thursday, he mixed back into drills, but a foot injury was added to the practice report after his capped session. His ability to handle some reps while dealing with a health concern generally is a good sign that his status isn't in question for Week 5, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings.