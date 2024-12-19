Interim coach Darren Rizzi said that Olave's (concussion) 21-day window in which to return from injured reserve has been opened, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave officially was limited at Thursday's practice.

Rizzi also told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that Olave "got some great news. He went for a recheck like we talked about. He was cleared for football activities." Olave has been sidelined since suffering a concussion Week 9 at Carolina, missing the Saints' past five games in the process. His odds to play Monday at Green Bay aren't known, but Rizzi noted Olave is "probably doubtful" to return to action Week 16, per Paras.