Olave (hamstring) departed Thursday's practice early as a precaution, but it isn't expected to impact his ability to play, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave showed up on the Saints' second Week 2 practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury, which may stem from the cramping that he dealt with Week 1 during a 10-182-0 performance on 13 targets at Detroit. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Baltimore, but his status may not be entirely confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.