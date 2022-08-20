Olave caught two of his three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Packers.

Olave played nearly the entire first half and found the end zone on a 20-yard reception with 12 seconds left in the second quarter. He also chipped in an eight-yard catch that set up a field goal for the Saints. Though Olave was catching passes from Ian Book rather than Jameis Winston, he had a fairly impressive performance and can reasonably be expected to contribute immediately as a rookie once the regular season begins.