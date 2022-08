Olave caught his only target for 19 yards in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Olave's only catch came on the opening drive on a pass thrown by starting quarterback Jameis Winston. The rookie first-round pick should see substantial playing time in the regular season right away in a Saints receiving corps that also features Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, the latter of whom is recovering from a hamstring injury heading into the Sept. 11 season opener in Atlanta.