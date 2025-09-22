Olave hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Olave wound up playing pitch-and-catch with QB Spencer Rattler in the blowout loss, resulting in a longest reception of nine yards despite the duo connecting on 10 passes Sunday. The 25-year-old Olave still produced strong results for those in PPR formats, but he remains scoreless through the Saints' first three contest. The lack of touchdown potential limits Olave's fantasy ceiling in standard formats heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Bills.