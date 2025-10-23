Olave (ankle) was spotted taking part in practice Thursday during the media-access portion of the session, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave was held out of the Saints' first Week 8 practice Wednesday on account of an ankle injury, but his presence on the field a day later offers hope that his absence was mostly maintenance-related. The Saints will release their second practice report of the week later Thursday, when it will be known whether Olave was a limited or full participant in the session. After his 2024 campaign was derailed by two concussions, Olave has enjoyed generally good health so far in 2025, suiting up for all seven of the Saints' games to date while producing a 44-440-3 receiving line on 70 targets.