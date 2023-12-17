Olave (ankle) is listed as questionable and will have his status for Sunday's game against the Giants determined after he goes through a pregame warmup, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave failed to practice in any capacity this week after seemingly sustaining the ankle injury in the Saints' Week 14 win over the Panthers. His lack of practice participation doesn't provide much reason for optimism for his availability Sunday, but Olave has proven capable of playing at less than 100 percent in the past. His status will become official when New Orleans releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.