Arnold is transitioning to tight end in advance of the 2018 campaign, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Entering his second professional season, Arnold has yet to appear in an NFL game after spending the 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. While there's been no indication that the 6-foot-6 Wisconsin-Platteville product is still under any physical limitations, there's also no guarantee that his move to tight end will secure him a roster spot this summer. However, he likely faces better odds at that position than he'd have at wide receiver, where the Saints are loaded.