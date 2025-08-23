Saints' Devaughn Vele: Not dressed to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele isn't dressed for Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
He won't face his former team, presumably needing more time to learn a new playbook and otherwise get acclimated after the Saints traded for him Wednesday. Vele presumably is expected to be the team's No. 3 wide receiver at some point, considering the Saints traded a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round selection to acquire him.
