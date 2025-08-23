default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vele isn't dressed for Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

He won't face his former team, presumably needing more time to learn a new playbook and otherwise get acclimated after the Saints traded for him Wednesday. Vele presumably is expected to be the team's No. 3 wide receiver at some point, considering the Saints traded a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round selection to acquire him.

More News