Vele isn't dressed for Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

He won't face his former team, presumably needing more time to learn a new playbook and otherwise get acclimated after the Saints traded for him Wednesday. Vele presumably is expected to be the team's No. 3 wide receiver at some point, considering the Saints traded a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round selection to acquire him.