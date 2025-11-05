Vele should get more playing time after the Saints dealt Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks on Tuesday, Nola.com's Luke Johnson reports.

Vele has merely been the No. 4 receiver in New Orleans, even though the Saints gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire him from Denver in August. He now figures to get more playing time alongside Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks, instead of coming off the bench to spell them from time to time. The Saints also have WR Mason Tipton, who took just two snaps in Sunday's loss at the Rams. Vele played 12 snaps (29 percent) and also finished without a catch or target, leaving him with just five catches for 36 yards (10 targets) across 152 snaps this season.