Williams (groin) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams' ability to practice without limitations Friday following a pair of limited sessions bodes well for his chances of returning for his first action since Week 8. If Williams makes his return Sunday, he'll likely work in a complementary role behind Alvin Kamara.
