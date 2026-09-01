Miller exited Tuesday's practice alongside trainers with an apparent injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

There's been no indication Miller is dealing with a serious injury, but his departure leaves just Audric Estime as the lone healthy running back behind Travis Etienne, as Alvin Kamara is still recovering from a sprained MCL in his knee. A third-round pick in 2023, Miller has appeared in just 21 career regular-season games, rushing 127 times for 497 yards (3.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.