Saints' Kendre Miller: Limited with back issue

Miller (back) was limited in Wednesday's training camp session due to injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has transitioned from one injury to another, cleansing himself of injury designation for his 2025 torn ACL only to suffer a back issue. The running back has been able to practice through the pain, but only in a limited capacity. It is unclear what the timeline for full participation is, but the consistent injured status does not favor Miller as he attempts to beat out Devin Neal for the No. 3 running back role.