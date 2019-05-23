Robinson (ankle) participated in OTAs on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Robinson said in December that he was hopeful to return for OTAs after fracturing his ankle in Week 3 of the 2018 season, and it appears to have come to fruition. The 31-year-old was on the field for 110 defensive snaps in those three games, and looks to see a good amount of work this season behind starting cornerbacks Eli Apple and Marshon Lattimore.

