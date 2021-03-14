The Saints are restructuring Hill's contract into a voidable four-year, $140 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The grand total of Hill's extension appears enormous, but with all years being voidable it essentially serves as a means for the Saints to clear up cap space and potentially move dead money into future years. The restructure comes just following the announcement of Drew Brees' retirement, a development which gives Hill's spot on the roster a new context, even if it wasn't completely unexpected. With Jameis Winston currently set for free agency, Hill stands atop the Saints' quarterback depth chart. In the four games he filled in for Brees last season, Hill averaged 209 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 0.5 interceptions per contest. He also boosted his totals with an average of 52 rushing yards and one score on the ground per game, numbers which would extrapolate to a high-end fantasy season across 16 starts. Of course, it seems probable that Hill will face some form of real competition for the No. 1 gig, whether Winston re-signs or New Orleans brings in another option.