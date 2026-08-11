Saints' Travis Etienne: Co-starter with Kamara on depth chart

Etienne and Alvin Kamara are listed as co-RB1s on the Saints' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After Etienne signed a four-year, $52 million contract with New Orleans in the offseason, he was expected to start over the incumbent Kamara, especially after the latter agreed to a reworked contract (one year, $6 million) in mid-July to stay with the team. Kamara has handled more of the third-down work in training camp, while Etienne has taken on early downs, but with the team now listing them as co-RB1s, there may be more of an even split between the two than initially thought. The depth chart listing could also simply be a sign of respect for a franchise icon as Kamara enters what could be his final season in New Orleans.