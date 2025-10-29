Haynes (pectoral) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro from UConn was placed on injured reserve in late August due to a pectoral injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Seattle now has 21 days to add Haynes to its active roster before he reverts to IR. He's expected to serve as the Seahawks' top right guard once fully healthy.