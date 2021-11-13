The Seahawks activated Eskridge (concussion) from injured reserve Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. "He had a great week," coach Pete Carroll said. "He did everything to be included in the plan. We can use him as we want to. He really had a great week and looked terrific."

As did Russell Wilson (finger), getting Seattle closer to full health than it has been in some time. Chris Carson (IR/neck) won't be activated in advance of Sunday's contest at Green Bay, but Eskridge nonetheless will make his second appearance of the season. Back in Week 1 before suffering the concussion that forced seven absences, Eskridge hauled in his only target for six yards and had two carries for 22 yards on fly sweeps.