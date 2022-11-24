Eskridge (hand) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Eskridge exited the team's Week 10 game against the Buccaneers with the injury, and after a Week 11 bye, the second-year-pro has still yet to practice. Although his influence on the offense is minor, he does operate as the team's return man. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Raiders, Dareke Young will likely move up the wideout depth chart, while DeeJay Dallas may take full control of the return duties.
