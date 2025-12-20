default-cbs-image
Lawrence recorded nine tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's 38-37 win over the Rams.

Lawrence began the week on the injury report with a quad injury, but that didn't plague him in Thursday's win. He played a season-high 65 defensive snaps and also turned in his highest tackle total. Lawrence had topped two tackles only once in his last five games entering Thursday's matchup.

