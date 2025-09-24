Witherspoon (knee) was tabbed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon has been deemed limited at both of Seattle's practice walkthroughs to begin the short week. The third-year cornerback has missed each of the Seahawks' past two games after suffering an MCL contusion in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. Derion Kendrick has stepped into a starting role and has notched two interceptions while Witherspoon has been out.