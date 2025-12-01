Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Stacks up seven stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.
Witherspoon struggled with injuries to begin the season, but when healthy, he has averaged 6.0 tackles per game while adding three total pass breakups through seven outings. For real-life purposes, Witherspoon is a lockdown cornerback, but his tackle count will likely continue to be flaky.
More News
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Practicing in full out of bye•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Expected back after Week 8 bye•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Won't play Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Trending toward playing vs. Houston•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Looking good for Monday•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Practices Thursday•