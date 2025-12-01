default-cbs-image
Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Witherspoon struggled with injuries to begin the season, but when healthy, he has averaged 6.0 tackles per game while adding three total pass breakups through seven outings. For real-life purposes, Witherspoon is a lockdown cornerback, but his tackle count will likely continue to be flaky.

