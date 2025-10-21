Witherspoon (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Texans.

Witherspoon appeared to be trending toward being active for Monday's contest after finishing the week with back-to-back full practices, but the third-year corner is not quite ready to return from a lingering knee injury. The Seahawks are on a bye for Week 8, so he'll have more time to heal and recover ahead of Seattle's Week 9 clash against Washington on Sunday, Nov. 2. Shaquill Griffin is in line to start at outside corner for a second straight game in Witherspoon's absence.