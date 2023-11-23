Smith (elbow) is listed as active Thursday versus the 49ers.

During this past Sunday's loss at the Rams, Smith missed the final snap of the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter due to a right elbow injury. The official diagnosis was revealed to be a bruise to the tendon on the bottom of his right triceps by coach Pete Carroll on Monday, and Smith proceeded to be listed as DNP/LP/FP during Week 12 prep. Carroll relayed to Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site Wednesday that Smith was "ready to go" for Thursday's game, and now that has been confirmed. Smith thus will take aim at San Francisco's 15th-ranked pass defense (221.4 yards per game).