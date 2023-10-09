Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith's knee is "fine," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith hurt his knee during the Seahawks' last contest Monday, Oct. 2 at the Giants, which capped him to 38 of 55 offensive snaps. His resulting stat line was modest -- 13-for-20 passing for 110 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions along with a catch for minus-2 yards -- and Carroll told John Boyle of the team's official site afterward that Smith's injury was spurred by getting his knee twisted. With a Week 5 bye behind him, Smith appears as if he'll miss no more time due to the issue, as he looked spry while going through drills Monday, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Seattle will post its first practice report of Week 6 prep Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati.