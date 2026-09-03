Holani could get most of the opportunities on third down and in passing situations while Jadarian Price gets the majority of early-down work to begin the regular season, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

The Seahawks seem to trust Holani's receiving and pass-blocking abilities, which should allow the 26-year-old running back to earn a prominent role out of the gate, though the rookie first-round pick Price is the leading candidate to get most of the rushing opportunities. Zach Charbonnet (knee) could also earn a sizable role once healthy, but he'll miss at least the first four weeks of the season while on the reserve/PUP list and could be out well beyond then. Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) rounds out the running back depth chart.