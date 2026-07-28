Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Eying another step forward

Smith-Njigba said he wants to show "different levels" and become an "upgraded version" of himself in 2026 after leading the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards last season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Smith-Njigba enters camp as Seattle's clear offensive centerpiece after an Offensive Player of the Year season and Super Bowl run, but his surroundings have shifted. With former OC Klint Kubiak gone and first-time play caller Brian Fleury taking over, and Seattle's backfield having undergone a transformation, this offense could look notably different despite the consistent presence of quarterback Sam Darnold under center. Smith-Njigba is coming off a season that proves his elite fantasy ceiling beyond a doubt, but it remains to be seen whether Fleury's ability to move him around the formation and create mismatches will be able to the creativity Kubiak displayed while rocketing the 24-year-old to WR1 overall territory. This offseason, Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension with Seattle.