Walker is positioned as the Seahawks' clear backfield leader after head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Zach Charbonnet (knee) suffered a season-ending injury during Saturday's divisional-round win over the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker opened Saturday's 41-6 postseason win over San Francisco handling his usual backfield split with Charbonnet. After Charbonnet was forced out in the second quarter due to what's now been revealed as a significant knee injury that will require surgery, Walker stepped into an expanded role and finished the day with 19 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns, while also securing all three of his targets for 29 yards. Practice-squad elevation Velus Jones rushed six times for 10 yards, and both he and Cam Akers will be candidates for elevation to provide depth behind Walker during the NFC Championship Game against the Rams on Sunday. With Charbonnet out for the playoffs, Walker appears locked in for a workhorse role against Los Angeles.