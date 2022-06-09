Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Walker missed part of mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fellow running back Rashaad Penny missed time in OTAs with a hamstring injury, though the team was simply taking a cautious approach and he was back on the field quickly. The Seahawks finished their mandatory minicamp Thursday but will reconvene Tuesday for their last three days of the offseason program. If Walker is still missing from the field, it could signal a more serious injury. Regardless, Walker should have plenty of time to recover before training camp starts in late July. The rookie second-round pick will compete with Rashaad Penny and possibly Chris Carson (neck) for a chance at the starting role.