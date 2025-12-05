Walker (glute) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker also dealt with a glute injury last week but avoided a designation heading into the weekend before logging a 55 percent snap share this past Sunday against the Vikings en route to 16 touches for 74 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, fellow RB Zach Charbonnet handled a 39 percent share of snaps and had 14 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. A similar breakdown of work likely will occur Sunday in Atlanta if Walker is cleared on Friday's practice report.