Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that the team has yet to develop a return timetable for Walker (abdomen), who is recovering from a procedure to repair a hernia, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

"It's just a matter of time," Carroll said of Walker's recovery. "We don't have a designated return sequence yet, we've got to see how he responds." The rookie second-round pick is targeting a return to activity prior to Seattle's Sept. 12 season opener against the Broncos, but it's not yet clear whether that's a realistic goal for Walker.