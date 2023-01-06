Walker (ankle/illness) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's uncertain whether a lingering ankle concern, an illness or a combination of the two are keeping Walker sidelined this week, but he has yet to log any activity after two sessions. The same can be said for fellow running backs Travis Homer (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle), so the situation in the Seahawks backfield remains in flux with just one more chance to practice during Week 18 prep. Friday's injury report will unveil if any of the trio sidestep a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams. However, if Walker is able to suit up for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he's the likely candidate to handle the majority of RB reps after posting back-to-back 100-yard performances on the ground.