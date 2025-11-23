Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Officially active
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (glute) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that Walker would suit up and reports earlier in the weekend suggested the same. Walker's status is now official after he popped up on the injury report Friday. It's unclear whether his workload will be affected, as Zach Charbonnet has cut significantly into Walker's workload even when Walker has been fully healthy.
