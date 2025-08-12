Walker has been alternating days on and off the practice field since returning from a minor foot injury last week, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said it's all part of a plan to keep Walker healthy, not a product of any injury that might threaten the running back's Week 1 availability. Lower-body injuries have been a near-constant for the 24-year-old since he entered the NFL, although he managed 15 games in both 2022 and 2023 before slumping to just 11 appearances last season. The combination of Walker's durability concerns and Zach Charbonnet's solid work in Walker's absence has led to discussion this summer about Charbonnet potentially taking on more of the rushing workload under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.