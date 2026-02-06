Darnold (oblique) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's Super Bowl LX versus the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darnold initially sustained a left oblique injury the Thursday before Seattle's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers, but he was able to play through it during that victory and the NFC Championship Game win versus the Rams, completing 37 of 53 passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing three times for nine yards. He finally logged his first full practice in three weeks Thursday and followed it up with another uncapped session Friday, thereby paving the way for him to lead the Seahawks offense in the final contest of the season.