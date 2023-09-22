Dissly (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dissly's likely to endure his first absence of the season in Week 3 after catching all five of his targets for 52 yards across Seattle's first two games. Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson should see the majority of snaps at tight end against the Panthers, though Brady Russell could also mix in if Dissly sits.