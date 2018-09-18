Dissly caught three of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Bears.

Dissly had a team-long reception of 34 yards, flashing big-play ability for the second straight week to start his career. Furthermore, like his NFL debut, the rookie fourth-rounder again found the end zone Monday. Although that came via a two-yard catch with 14 seconds left and the game's result already decided, Dissly's impact has been felt nonetheless. The local Washington product is one to continue to keep an eye on, particularly while Doug Baldwin's (knee) status remains murky.