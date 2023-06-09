Dissly (knee) has been participating in the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp this week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dissly ended the 2022 campaign on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he avoided surgery and appears to have moved past the issue this offseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL scouting combine that Dissly would be ready for training camp, so the tight end is a bit ahead of schedule and should be full go for Week 1. The 2018 fourth-round pick signed a three-year, $24 million extension with Seattle last offseason and caught at least one pass in each of his 15 appearances last year, totaling 34 receptions on 38 targets for 349 yards and three scores.