Dissly (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly didn't manage to practice last week, but the tight end has at least practiced in limited fashion throughout the entirety of this week. That's important given nominal starter Noah Fant cropped up on the injury report Saturday with a knee injury. The six-year veteran has been a comfortable target for quarterback Geno Smith to the tune of five receptions for 52 yards in two games.