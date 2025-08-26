The Cardinals released Fehoko on Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

This one comes as a mild surprise, as Fehoko appeared to be a leading candidate for one of the final wideout spots in Arizona due to his ability to play special teams. Fehoko played 41 offensive snaps and another 21 on special teams during the preseason, securing three of his six targets for 31 yards and two touchdowns.