Arizona released Anderson on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Anderson failed to secure a depth role on the Cardinals' initial 53-man roster, but that doesn't preclude him from reuniting with the team at a later date. Through 17 games with the Chargers last year, Anderson logged 16 receptions (19 targets) for 165 yards and a touchdown.
