Bullock registered 64 tackles (44 solo), four interceptions and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Bullock built off a productive rookie season in 2024 and is entrenched on the back end of Houston's top-ranked defense. His biggest effort came in the win over Buffalo in Week 12, when he picked off Josh Allen twice and forced a fumble -- two of those turnovers led to the points and third iced the Texans' win. Bullock's started all 34 games during the regular season since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has nine interceptions for Houston.