Coach Lovie Smith confirmed Wednesday that Pierce is the Texans' starting running back, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's earned the right to run with the ones, and I'm anxious to see him play," Smith said of the 2022 fourth-rounder.

With Pierce atop the team's posted depth chart ahead of Week 1 action and poised to handle the Texans' lead role, look for Rex Burkhead to work in a complementary backfield role Sunday against the Colts, with Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman in reserve. Of particular note in his regular-season NFL debut will be what sort of volume Pierce logs, given the 5-foot-10, 218-pounder's usage during his collegiate career at Florida.