Pierce had seven carries for 21 yards in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5.

Active for the first time since Week 1, Pierce played a season-high 16 snaps and all his carries came in the fourth quarter after Houston built a 41-10 lead. Nick Chubb and Woody Marks are clearly at the top of the depth chart, and it's unclear why head coach DeMeco Ryans would make Pierce active following three consecutive healthy scratches.