Johnson rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 32 yards in the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

On a night when the Texans disappointingly looked non-competitive for stretches against a team they'd played well against last season, Johnson, an offseason acquisition looking to reset his career in Houston, was a bright spot. The oft-maligned running back often seemed like the 2016 version of himself while making nifty jump-cuts and displaying strong vision and acceleration. Johnson's renowned pass-catching skills were also on display, and he actually checked in a distant second in receptions on the team to Will Fuller while splitting out wide at times. Game script ultimately helped cap Johnson's overall touch count, but fantasy managers have to be encouraged by what appeared to be clear signs of a significant weekly role for Johnson. He'll look to put together a second straight strong performance in a difficult Week 2 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.