Texans' David Johnson: Passes physical

Johnson passed his physical Wednesday, making his trade to the Texans official, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson dealt with an ankle injury last season and effectively had his 2017 campaign derailed by a dislocated wrist, but he wasn't expected to have any medical red flags heading into the physical. With his health now intact, he'll now be looking to rebound in Houston after a disappointing finish to his tenure in Arizona. The 28-year-old's production has been lackluster since he turned in monster fantasy numbers in 2016, but a change in scenery and a clear spot atop Houston's depth chart could help Johnson -- who logged just 94 carries while catching 36 passes in 13 games in 2019 - engineer a bounce-back effort in 2020. He'll work in tandem out of the backfield with pass-catching ace Duke Johnson.