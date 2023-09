Metchie (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Metchie is still working towards making his NFL debut after spending the entirety of his rookie season battling leukemia and rehabbing a torn ACL as well as missing Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury. If he's good to go for Week 2, the 23-year-old will likely find himself competing with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson for playing time.